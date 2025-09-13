Left Menu

Goa's Iron Ore Renaissance: Mining Resurgence Set for 2026

After a 13-year halt, iron ore mining in Goa is set to resume, starting dispatch in January 2026. Auctions for leases have been completed under a new regime. The revival is expected to create jobs and boost logistics and industries, while being carried out with strict environmental safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:50 IST
Iron ore mining in Goa, suspended for nearly 13 years due to legal and environmental concerns, is scheduled to resume with dispatch set for January 2026. The state government has completed the auction of the first 12 mining leases under a reformed regime, as announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the Indian Maritime Week 2025 roadshow.

The government anticipates substantial economic benefits from the resumption, including job creation and business opportunities for thousands of local families. Pramod Sawant stressed that mining activities will adhere to stringent environmental norms to prevent ecological damage, incorporating real-time monitoring and modern techniques.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the revival of cargo operations at Mormugao Port, which will enhance Goa's traditional maritime economy and benefit industries like pharmaceuticals. Additionally, cruise tourism is growing rapidly, with international and domestic routes expanding, promising broader economic gains across Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

