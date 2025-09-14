GMOEA Raises Concerns Over Possible Export Duty on Goa's Low-Grade Iron Ore

The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association (GMOEA) has expressed its concern regarding potential extensions of export duties to low-grade iron ore, a move they claim would critically affect mining operations in the state. This arises amidst reports following a high-level stakeholders' meeting focused on reforms for iron ore and steel production in India.

GMOEA has highlighted the unique mineral profile of the region and the lack of domestic demand for low-grade ore, underlining that enforcing export duties would threaten regional livelihoods and economic activities, while simultaneously creating stockpiling issues. Given these factors, the association has urged the government to reconsider such an imposition.

Acknowledging the formation of a government Advisory Committee to review sectoral challenges, GMOEA remains apprehensive that reconsidering export policies could negatively impact the Goan mining sector, which only recently resumed under an auction regime. With larger projects returning and local units relying on non-Goan ore, the association argues that an export duty would result in a significant economic setback, especially as Goa anticipates increased mining activity.