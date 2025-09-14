Tragic Highway Accident Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man and his wife, confirmed police officials on Sunday. Three other family members were injured in the mishap that occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Purkazi SHO Jaiveer Singh, the unfortunate incident happened when one of the rear wheels of the vehicle jammed. This mechanical failure led the car to overturn, taking the lives of Tulsiram Gaud and his 58-year-old wife Santosh.

The family was traveling from Delhi to Haridwar when the accident took place. The injured have been hospitalized, and the deceased bodies have been sent for post-mortem to further understand the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)