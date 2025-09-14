Haryana's Ambitious Industrial Push: The Saha Expansion

The Haryana government is set to propel industrial development within Ambala Cantonment by resuming a halted land acquisition process. State Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday the plan to acquire 2,600 acres adjacent to the Saha Industrial Area.

The envisaged project includes the development of a new Industrial Area and Logistic Park. Complementing these efforts, the Railways plans to establish a freight terminal nearby, promising to bring comprehensive facilities and structural strength to the regional industrial expanse.

Minister Vij emphasized the vast employment opportunities and the operational advantages that the integration of the industrial area, logistic park, and freight terminal will deliver. The acquisition process, paused due to prior elections, is now prioritizing the interests of investors and stakeholders who have shown support through their applications on the e-Bhoomi portal.

