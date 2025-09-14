Left Menu

Metro Railway Kolkata Sets Passenger Record on September 13

Metro Railway Kolkata achieved a record by transporting 6.96 lakh passengers on September 13. The Blue Line facilitated 5.25 lakh passengers with over 98% punctuality. The Green Line maintained 100% punctuality, playing host to 1.66 lakh passengers. Yellow Line services commenced on weekends, catering to over 5,300 travelers.

In a remarkable feat, Metro Railway Kolkata transported a record-breaking 6.96 lakh passengers on September 13 across its corridors, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The Blue Line, spanning Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, witnessed the commute of approximately 5.25 lakh passengers, maintaining over 98% punctuality with train intervals of seven minutes.

The Green Line achieved 100% punctuality, facilitating 1.66 lakh passengers with trains running at six-minute intervals during peak hours. Meanwhile, the newly commenced weekend services on the Yellow Line saw over 5,300 travelers on the first Saturday of operations.

