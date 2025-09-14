Metro Railway Kolkata Sets Passenger Record on September 13

In a remarkable feat, Metro Railway Kolkata transported a record-breaking 6.96 lakh passengers on September 13 across its corridors, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The Blue Line, spanning Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram, witnessed the commute of approximately 5.25 lakh passengers, maintaining over 98% punctuality with train intervals of seven minutes.

The Green Line achieved 100% punctuality, facilitating 1.66 lakh passengers with trains running at six-minute intervals during peak hours. Meanwhile, the newly commenced weekend services on the Yellow Line saw over 5,300 travelers on the first Saturday of operations.