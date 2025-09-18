Left Menu

Toll Troubles: Sanwara Plaza Collection Suspended Over Poor Road Conditions

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has suspended toll collection at the Sanwara Toll Plaza due to poor road conditions. This directive, issued by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, aims to address repeated disruptions and inadequate highway maintenance by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:55 IST
Toll Troubles: Sanwara Plaza Collection Suspended Over Poor Road Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has temporarily halted toll collection at Sanwara Toll Plaza on Shimla-Kalka National Highway.

This decision follows scrutiny of poor road conditions and inadequate facilities. Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, acknowledging these challenges, directed intervention for necessary improvements.

The court aimed to address frequent disruptions and long traffic jams on the highway, emphasizing the National Highways Authority of India's responsibility in maintaining road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
2
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
4
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025