Toll Troubles: Sanwara Plaza Collection Suspended Over Poor Road Conditions

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has temporarily halted toll collection at Sanwara Toll Plaza on Shimla-Kalka National Highway.

This decision follows scrutiny of poor road conditions and inadequate facilities. Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, acknowledging these challenges, directed intervention for necessary improvements.

The court aimed to address frequent disruptions and long traffic jams on the highway, emphasizing the National Highways Authority of India's responsibility in maintaining road conditions.

