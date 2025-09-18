Mumbai's Transport Tussle: Aggregators Told to Align with Black-and-Yellow Taxi Fares

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has directed all app-based taxi and auto rickshaw aggregators to comply with existing fare structures of black-and-yellow taxis. This measure is set until new rates are decided by the government.

According to an MMRTA communication dated September 16, the current fare is Rs 20.66 per km for non-AC and Rs 22.72 per km for AC taxis. Aggregators like Uber, Ola, and Rapido must implement these fares with allowances for discounts during low demand and surcharges during peak periods.

This decision comes amid pressure from unions demanding fare adjustments and opposing licenses for motorbike taxis. The union has warned of further protests if fare hikes and bike taxi licenses are not addressed by the end of the month.

