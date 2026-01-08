Saatvik Green Energy gets Rs 21-cr solar project order

Saatvik Green Energy has received an order worth Rs 21 crore to develop a solar project.

The order will be executed by the end of March 2026, the company said in an exchange filing.

The order aggregating to Rs 20.84 crore has been received and accepted by wholly-owned subsidiary Saatvik Cleantech EPC Private Limited, the company said without sharing any further details.

