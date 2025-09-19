A Week of Resilience: European Markets Reflect Central Bank Decisions

European shares showed minimal change on Friday, wrapping up a week influenced by pivotal central bank decisions, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended just 0.04% lower, while banks led the day's gains. A rally in technology stocks highlighted the week, sparked by advances in semiconductor shares.

However, media stocks stumbled due to pressure on advertising giant WPP, while energy shares declined amid sliding oil prices. Eyes remain on potential fiscal initiatives and European budgets for upcoming catalysts.

