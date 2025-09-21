Noida International Airport: A Soaring Vision in Indian Aviation

The Noida International Airport (NIA), set to become a major aviation hub in Jewar, is on track to commence operations by the year's end. Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the airport's inauguration on October 30, with commercial flights starting within 45 days on 10 routes.

Billed as India's largest airport by 2050, the NIA project began in 2019, overcoming COVID-19 delays. It's set for a phased opening, with Phase 1 upgraded for 12 million passengers annually. CEO Christoph Schnellmann confirmed that validation flights have successfully tested navigational and ATC systems.

The airport aims to support northern India's air travel needs, hosting a state-of-the-art runway compliant with CAT III standards for low visibility operations. IndiGo and Akasa Air are slated as launch carriers, and international carriers from the Middle East and Southeast Asia have shown interest in deploying routes from NIA.