Aavin's Festive Reduction: GST 2.0 Sparks Dairy Price Cuts

Aavin, a state-owned enterprise, has reduced prices for ghee and other products amidst GST 2.0 effects. While BJP celebrates the GST overhaul as a festive gift, DMK opposes the tax changes. The revised rates came into effect on September 22, with discounts to boost consumer and retailer appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:48 IST
Aavin, the Tamil Nadu state-owned dairy enterprise, has announced a price reduction for ghee and other products as it aligns with the GST 2.0 changes taking effect this Monday.

The BJP views these reforms, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and coinciding with the Navarathri festival, as a Diwali gift to the populace. In contrast, the DMK has called for a complete rollback of the GST, with prominent leaders such as Chief Minister M K Stalin already having voiced their opposition.

While sustaining MRP for existing products, Aavin aims to revamp its price chart starting September 22. Discounts on ghee during the festival season are designed to enhance sales through wholesale and retail channels, with broader price reductions made possible by government incentives and contributions to the dairy infrastructure, benefiting both consumers and producers.

Latest News

