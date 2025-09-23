Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday when a 55-year-old man died after his vehicle slipped into a pothole and was subsequently run over by a tanker. The victim, identified as Pratap Naik, was near the Regional Transport Office in Virar at the time of the accident.

According to police reports, Naik was en route to Virar Phata when his scooter slipped into a pothole, causing him to lose balance and fall onto the road. A tanker following close behind could not stop in time and ran over him, resulting in his immediate death. His body was sent for a postmortem examination at a local government hospital.

The accident triggered public outrage as locals gathered at the site, blaming the authorities for the poorly maintained roads that often become hazardous during monsoons. Residents demanded corrective action to repair the potholes and hold the responsible contractors accountable. Meanwhile, police have taken the tanker's driver into custody and initiated a legal case against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)