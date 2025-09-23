India's 6G Leap: Global Collaboration at Bharat Symposium

The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress is poised to be a pioneering event as it hosts the 2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium in collaboration with the Bharat 6G Alliance on October 9-10 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. As Asia's leading digital technology expo, the symposium will ignite high-level discussions on leveraging 6G technology to drive digital sovereignty, economic growth, and technological innovation in India and globally.

The gathering will be inaugurated by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, alongside prominent figures including Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, MoS for Communications; Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, DCC and Secretary, DoT; and Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. The event will see participation from over 70 notable speakers spanning regions such as the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, and more, highlighting a collaborative push towards 6G global advances. Key figures like Dr. Mallik Tatipamula, CTO of Ericsson Silicon Valley, will represent leading technology entities.

The symposium will feature academics from India's top institutions like IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kharagpur, alongside international experts. Topics will cover 6G initiatives, AI-native networks, and global connectivity, aiming to forge a unified global 6G roadmap. Anil Kumar Bhardwaj from DoT emphasized India's commitment to actively participating in global 6G standardization through cross-sector collaboration. This promising event is set to culminate in essential MoUs and reports, cementing India's leadership in the 6G space.