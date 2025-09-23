A B Cotspin India Ltd Secures Major Cotton Yarn Order, Boosts Growth Plans

A B Cotspin India Ltd, a textile manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it has secured an impressive order valued at approximately Rs 18 crore. The order requires the supply of 712 metric tonnes of cotton yarn within a two-month timeframe.

Alongside this development, the company revealed its forthcoming transition to the mainboards of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This shift is slated for September 24, 2025, marking a significant step up from their initial listing on the NSE Emerge platform in January 2022.

A B Cotspin's Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Garg, conveyed optimism regarding the company's growth. He stated that alongside the latest order, their robust strategic pipeline positions the firm to reach an ambitious revenue target of Rs 350-400 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The Bathinda-based company has a rich history spanning over 25 years in manufacturing cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and eco-friendly products.

