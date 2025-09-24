India's Massive Boost to Maritime Future: Rs 69,725 Crore Injection

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a monumental Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate India's shipbuilding and maritime sector, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The strategic initiative introduces a comprehensive four-pillar framework to fortify domestic shipbuilding capacity, secure long-term financing, foster shipyard advancements, and bolster technical skills and policy infrastructure.

A key feature is the extension of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) till March 2036, with a hefty allotment of Rs 24,736 crore. This aims to invigorate local shipbuilding and includes a shipbreaking credit note fund of Rs 4,001 crore, ensuring vital financial incentives. Overseen by a newly established National Shipbuilding Mission, these initiatives are set to orchestrate a systemic industry resurgence.

Additionally, the Cabinet has greenlit the Maritime Development Fund (MDF) with an Rs 25,000 crore corpus dedicated to the industry's long-term financial needs. Coupled with a Rs 19,989 crore investment in the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, the initiatives mark a decisive step towards a maritime renaissance in India.