India's Massive Boost to Maritime Future: Rs 69,725 Crore Injection
The Union Cabinet has approved a substantial package of Rs 69,725 crore aimed at revitalising India's shipbuilding and maritime sector. This initiative is structured to enhance domestic capabilities, boost financing, and promote development across the industry, while also introducing necessary reforms in legislation and policy.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a monumental Rs 69,725 crore package to rejuvenate India's shipbuilding and maritime sector, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The strategic initiative introduces a comprehensive four-pillar framework to fortify domestic shipbuilding capacity, secure long-term financing, foster shipyard advancements, and bolster technical skills and policy infrastructure.
A key feature is the extension of the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) till March 2036, with a hefty allotment of Rs 24,736 crore. This aims to invigorate local shipbuilding and includes a shipbreaking credit note fund of Rs 4,001 crore, ensuring vital financial incentives. Overseen by a newly established National Shipbuilding Mission, these initiatives are set to orchestrate a systemic industry resurgence.
Additionally, the Cabinet has greenlit the Maritime Development Fund (MDF) with an Rs 25,000 crore corpus dedicated to the industry's long-term financial needs. Coupled with a Rs 19,989 crore investment in the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, the initiatives mark a decisive step towards a maritime renaissance in India.