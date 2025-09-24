Left Menu

Modi's Odisha Visit: Boosting Infrastructure with Railway Projects and Skill Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha to inaugurate railway projects and infrastructure developments. The visit includes the launch of the Amrit Bharat Express, railway doublings, a flyover, and initiatives under 'Seva Parv'. These developments are aimed at boosting local industries and communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit Odisha on September 27, where he will virtually inaugurate the Amrit Bharat Express train from Berhampur to Udhna in Gujarat and unveil railway projects exceeding Rs 1,700 crore, according to official confirmations.

Originally scheduled to speak in Berhampur, heavy rain forecasts prompted a venue change to Jharsuguda's Amlipali Ground, in proximity to Veer Surendra Sai Airport. Modi will also inaugurate Sambalpur City's new 5km flyover, costing Rs 273 crore.

Additionally, the PM will officiate the doubling of the Koraput–Baiguda rail line and the Manabar–Koraput–Gorapur section. These developments are expected to significantly enhance mineral transport and drive growth in the southern region while benefiting industries and communities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

