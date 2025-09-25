Trade Winds of Change: Ramaphosa's Call for Economic Unity

In a pointed address at the UN General Assembly, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced unilateral trade practices and economic coercion, specifically addressing the tariff policies enacted by former US President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa highlighted trade as a pivotal tool for domestic resource mobilization and condemned geopolitical instability, which threatens global economic growth and development financing. He lauded Africa's pragmatic efforts to foster economic collaboration via the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Simultaneously, Ramaphosa criticized the current inefficacy of the UN Security Council, advocating for reforms to make it more accountable and representative. He urged reinvigorated negotiations to renew its credibility and mandate adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)