Trade Winds of Change: Ramaphosa's Call for Economic Unity

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized unilateral trade practices and economic coercion during his UN General Assembly speech. Highlighting tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, Ramaphosa urged for strengthened trade links to boost development. He emphasized Africa's collaborative efforts through the African Continental Free Trade Area and called for UN Security Council reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a pointed address at the UN General Assembly, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced unilateral trade practices and economic coercion, specifically addressing the tariff policies enacted by former US President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa highlighted trade as a pivotal tool for domestic resource mobilization and condemned geopolitical instability, which threatens global economic growth and development financing. He lauded Africa's pragmatic efforts to foster economic collaboration via the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Simultaneously, Ramaphosa criticized the current inefficacy of the UN Security Council, advocating for reforms to make it more accountable and representative. He urged reinvigorated negotiations to renew its credibility and mandate adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

