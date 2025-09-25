India’s New Rice Export Rule: A Strategic Move

India has made prior registration with APEDA mandatory for non-basmati rice exports, a move aimed at providing the government with more control over shipments. Stakeholders report it will have little immediate impact on trade and will only add a minimal cost.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority's role includes promoting agri-product exports and market development. Industry voices say this should aid in tracking rice export data and ultimately assist in better food stock management.

The new requirement, similar to basmati rice export protocols, involves a nominal fee and online registration. Experts suggest it's a calculated government effort to monitor export volumes and potentially enhanced rice trade strategies. This regulation comes as India's rice export calendar adjusts to regional and international demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)