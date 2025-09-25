Left Menu

India’s New Rice Export Rule: A Strategic Move

India mandates prior registration with APEDA for non-basmati rice exports, enabling enhanced government control. According to stakeholders, this regulation imposes minimal costs and mirrors existing protocols for basmati rice. The measure aims to strengthen export monitoring and assist in food stock management while promoting a more balanced rice trade approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:32 IST
India’s New Rice Export Rule: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made prior registration with APEDA mandatory for non-basmati rice exports, a move aimed at providing the government with more control over shipments. Stakeholders report it will have little immediate impact on trade and will only add a minimal cost.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority's role includes promoting agri-product exports and market development. Industry voices say this should aid in tracking rice export data and ultimately assist in better food stock management.

The new requirement, similar to basmati rice export protocols, involves a nominal fee and online registration. Experts suggest it's a calculated government effort to monitor export volumes and potentially enhanced rice trade strategies. This regulation comes as India's rice export calendar adjusts to regional and international demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025