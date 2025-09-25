Rare Triplex Kidney Condition Resolved with Robotics
A 38-year-old man discovered he had three kidneys after experiencing unexplained abdominal pain for two years. Medicover Hospitals used robotic nephrectomy to remove a non-functioning kidney, ensuring the patient's recovery from recurrent infections and pain, highlighting advancements in kidney care.
In a remarkable medical revelation, a 38-year-old man learned he had lived his entire life with three kidneys. This rare condition came to light after years of unexplained abdominal pain and recurrent urinary infections, finally revealing itself through advanced scans at Medicover Hospitals in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
The unique finding consisted of two kidneys located on the left side, with the upper one obstructed and swollen, leading to the patient's persistent discomfort. A team of specialists, under Dr. Pramod S, employed robotic nephrectomy, a sophisticated surgical technique, to remove the impaired kidney while preserving the healthy one.
After the procedure, the patient made a full recovery, free from the chronic pain that had overshadowed his life. Dr. Pramod S emphasized the rarity of such conditions and praised the role of robotic technology in achieving such surgical precision, allowing for improved patient outcomes and quality of life.
