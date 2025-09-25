PepsiCo India Strengthens Sustainable Partnerships, Celebrates GST Reform

At the World Food India 2025 event, PepsiCo India spotlighted its focus on sustainable partnerships, manufacturing innovations, and far-reaching social impact initiatives. Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Head, Sustainability, discussed the company's enduring collaboration with Indian farmers and advancements in regenerative agriculture practices.

Singh highlighted PepsiCo's energy-efficient manufacturing, which includes using potato peels from chip production to power facilities, emphasizing sustainability. Additionally, PepsiCo aims to empower women through skill development initiatives, which also contribute significantly to local communities by generating employment.

The company's economic impact is substantial, creating over 118,000 jobs in India. Singh praised GST reforms for aiding consumer cost reductions and reiterated PepsiCo's investment in India, including contributions from their Hyderabad-based Global Capability Centre, tailored snacks for local markets, and poised global collaborations.