Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung partner to link smart homes and cars through Samsung's SmartThings platform. The initiative will allow users to control car features via a smart home app, integrating automobile functions with daily life. This partnership supports Hyundai's software-driven vehicle strategy for expanded connectivity.

Samsung Logo (Image/@SamsungNewsIN). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Hyundai Motor Group is joining forces with Samsung Electronics to create a unified Internet of Things (IoT) environment, bridging the gap between smart homes and smart cars. According to Pulse, the English service of Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper, Hyundai and Kia have launched a new 'Home-to-Car' service that connects their connected car platforms—Bluelink, Kia Connect, and Genesis Connected—with Samsung's SmartThings platform.

The new service offers drivers the ability to control various vehicle functions directly from the SmartThings app, eliminating the need to switch applications. Real-time insights into tire pressure, air-conditioning systems, remaining driving range, window status, and battery charge are now accessible. The service also enables remote operations like door locking and unlocking, engine starting, climate control, and electric vehicle charging. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with home appliances, allowing for smart interactions such as disabling lights and appliances, activating a robotic vacuum, and starting the car engine with climate control when 'away mode' is activated.

Hyundai Motor emphasizes the extensive reach of SmartThings, which is used globally by hundreds of millions. The platform's compatibility with both Samsung and diverse third-party devices highlights the synergy achieved by linking Hyundai and Kia vehicles with a wide array of smart home devices. This collaboration supports Hyundai Motor Group's strategic focus on software-defined vehicles by enhancing connectivity between cars and mobile devices via data-driven services. A Hyundai representative notes the evolution of automobiles into platforms that connect with customers' everyday lives. This partnership is anticipated to pave the way for an expansive ecosystem that integrates smart homes with vehicles.

