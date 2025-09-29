Highway Woes: Nagaland's Lifeline on the Brink

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang conducted an on-site inspection of the critically damaged National Highway-29 at Dzudza village. Heavy rains have caused major subsidence, leading to the collapse of a 300-meter road section.

To address the emergency, Rs 4 crore has been set aside for diversion works, plus an additional Rs 2 crore from Delhi for repairs. Long-term solutions propose two potential bypass routes, which the state hopes will receive national highway designation for full protection.

Zeliang cited that the damage reflects a natural calamity, emphasizing that bypass construction is essential for sustainable connectivity. Contracts for current repairs will be finalized soon, safeguarding the road for the future. Ground tests near Kisama indicate significant land erosion, reinforcing the need for strategic planning.

