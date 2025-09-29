Left Menu

Highway Woes: Nagaland's Lifeline on the Brink

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang inspected damages on National Highway-29 due to heavy rain. A significant portion of the road has collapsed, and funds have been allocated for repairs and alternative routes. Long-term solutions include two proposed bypass routes, awaiting national highway status for permanent protection.

29-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang conducted an on-site inspection of the critically damaged National Highway-29 at Dzudza village. Heavy rains have caused major subsidence, leading to the collapse of a 300-meter road section.

To address the emergency, Rs 4 crore has been set aside for diversion works, plus an additional Rs 2 crore from Delhi for repairs. Long-term solutions propose two potential bypass routes, which the state hopes will receive national highway designation for full protection.

Zeliang cited that the damage reflects a natural calamity, emphasizing that bypass construction is essential for sustainable connectivity. Contracts for current repairs will be finalized soon, safeguarding the road for the future. Ground tests near Kisama indicate significant land erosion, reinforcing the need for strategic planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

