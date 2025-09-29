Andhra Pradesh Power Refund Sparks Political Debate

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has mandated power distribution companies to reimburse consumers over Rs 924 crore. This directive follows the commission's Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment True-Up order for FY25.

Beginning November 2025, consumers will receive refunds in 12 equal monthly installments, at Rs 0.13 per electricity unit. DISCOMs collected Rs 2,787 crores at 40 paise per unit monthly during fiscal 2024-25. After accounting, the net amount for refund stands at Rs 923.55 crores, as per the commission's release.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise. The TDP credits Chief N Chandrababu Naidu with a power sector 'turnaround' saving Rs 895 crore, whereas, APCC chief YS Sharmila accuses him of misrepresentation amid high charges, labeling government relief claims as deceptive.