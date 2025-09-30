Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd Shines with 11% Premium Debut
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd's IPO debuted with an 11% premium over the issue price of Rs 351. The stocks opened at Rs 389 on BSE, marking a 10.82% rise. The IPO aimed to raise Rs 490 crore, which will partially fund a 1.2 GW solar facility in Madhya Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd made a striking debut on the stock market on Tuesday, achieving an 11% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 351.
The company's shares began trading at Rs 389 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), translating to a 10.82% increase from the issue price. It opened at Rs 388.50 on the National Stock Exchange, marking a 10.68% rise.
Solarworld raised Rs 490 crore through the IPO, with Rs 440 crore as fresh equity and Rs 50 crore as an offer-for-sale by promoters. Funds will be used for developing a solar PV manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three persons killed as bus collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district: Police.
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Deutsche Bank Boosts 'Made for Germany' Initiative with Massive Investments
BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank Stakes
Punjab Paves the Path for Investment with Landmark Roadshow