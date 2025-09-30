Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

The Maharashtra government is taking swift action to support farmers and citizens impacted by recent heavy rains and floods, with financial assistance scheduled to be transferred into affected individuals' bank accounts in the next three to four days, according to a senior official.

The recent deluge has devastated crops spread over approximately 60 lakh hectares across the state, affecting regions including the Marathwada area, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli. The state's Relief and Rehabilitation Department, led by Principal Secretary Vinita Singhal, is committed to ensuring that compensation reaches those most in need.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the expedited process as part of a broader initiative to provide timely financial relief, promising that funds will be in the hands of affected farmers before Diwali, offering hope and support during a challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)