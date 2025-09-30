Left Menu

Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

The Maharashtra government is expediting financial assistance to farmers and citizens affected by recent floods. Crops spanning nearly 60 lakh hectares were damaged. Relief funds, as instructed by CM Devendra Fadnavis, will reach affected individuals' bank accounts within three to four days, before the Diwali festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is taking swift action to support farmers and citizens impacted by recent heavy rains and floods, with financial assistance scheduled to be transferred into affected individuals' bank accounts in the next three to four days, according to a senior official.

The recent deluge has devastated crops spread over approximately 60 lakh hectares across the state, affecting regions including the Marathwada area, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli. The state's Relief and Rehabilitation Department, led by Principal Secretary Vinita Singhal, is committed to ensuring that compensation reaches those most in need.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the expedited process as part of a broader initiative to provide timely financial relief, promising that funds will be in the hands of affected farmers before Diwali, offering hope and support during a challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

