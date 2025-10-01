Left Menu

Empowering Kashmiri Farmers: HDFC Parivartan's Transformative Initiative

HDFC Parivartan teams up with ISAP India Foundation to uplift small farmers in Jammu & Kashmir. The program introduces modern agriculture techniques, promotes organic farming, and aids in branding Kashmiri produce, ensuring better income opportunities and sustainable growth in the region's challenging environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:53 IST
HDFC Parivartan & ISAP India Foundation team with FIG members in Salamabad, Block Uri, Baramulla. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a major stride towards enhancing rural livelihoods, HDFC Parivartan, in collaboration with ISAP India Foundation, has launched a comprehensive program to assist small-scale and marginal farmers in Jammu & Kashmir's border districts. This initiative strives to diversify cropping systems and integrate modern technologies for better market access.

Farmers are encouraged to transition from traditional low-value crops to profitable vegetable farming, while also tackling water scarcity through solar-powered solutions and polyhouses. The emphasis on organic farming and mechanization enables environmentally sustainable practices, while the program supports branding and marketing for premium Kashmiri saffron, elevating its market presence.

ISAP's Agriculture Services Director Gaurav Vats highlights the transformative potential of technology and renewable energy in improving remote livelihoods. Concurrently, monitoring reveals positive on-ground changes, as farmers embrace innovation and experience more stable income. HDFC Parivartan, aligning strategic resources with local expertise, ensures sustainable growth and resilience in economic development.

