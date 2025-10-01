Empowering Kashmiri Farmers: HDFC Parivartan's Transformative Initiative

In a major stride towards enhancing rural livelihoods, HDFC Parivartan, in collaboration with ISAP India Foundation, has launched a comprehensive program to assist small-scale and marginal farmers in Jammu & Kashmir's border districts. This initiative strives to diversify cropping systems and integrate modern technologies for better market access.

Farmers are encouraged to transition from traditional low-value crops to profitable vegetable farming, while also tackling water scarcity through solar-powered solutions and polyhouses. The emphasis on organic farming and mechanization enables environmentally sustainable practices, while the program supports branding and marketing for premium Kashmiri saffron, elevating its market presence.

ISAP's Agriculture Services Director Gaurav Vats highlights the transformative potential of technology and renewable energy in improving remote livelihoods. Concurrently, monitoring reveals positive on-ground changes, as farmers embrace innovation and experience more stable income. HDFC Parivartan, aligning strategic resources with local expertise, ensures sustainable growth and resilience in economic development.