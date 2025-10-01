Honda's September Sales Slump: A 26% Year-on-Year Decline

Honda Cars India experienced a 26% dip in total sales for September, with figures dropping to 8,096 units from 10,914 units in the same month last year.

The company reported domestic sales of 5,303 units, coupled with 2,793 units in exports. Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, highlighted a rise in wholesales and deliveries beginning with Navratras, attributing it to GST-related announcements that made cars more affordable.

Behl expressed optimism for October, expecting robust sales during the Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations as customer enthusiasm strengthens.

(With inputs from agencies.)