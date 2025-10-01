Honda's September Sales Slump: A 26% Year-on-Year Decline
Honda Cars India reported a 26% decline in total sales in September, selling 8,096 units compared to 10,914 units last year. Domestic sales were 5,303 units and exports 2,793 units. The company anticipates recovery during the festive season due to favorable GST changes and customer enthusiasm.
Honda Cars India experienced a 26% dip in total sales for September, with figures dropping to 8,096 units from 10,914 units in the same month last year.
The company reported domestic sales of 5,303 units, coupled with 2,793 units in exports. Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, highlighted a rise in wholesales and deliveries beginning with Navratras, attributing it to GST-related announcements that made cars more affordable.
Behl expressed optimism for October, expecting robust sales during the Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations as customer enthusiasm strengthens.
