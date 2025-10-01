Left Menu

Honda's September Sales Slump: A 26% Year-on-Year Decline

Honda Cars India reported a 26% decline in total sales in September, selling 8,096 units compared to 10,914 units last year. Domestic sales were 5,303 units and exports 2,793 units. The company anticipates recovery during the festive season due to favorable GST changes and customer enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:59 IST
Honda's September Sales Slump: A 26% Year-on-Year Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India experienced a 26% dip in total sales for September, with figures dropping to 8,096 units from 10,914 units in the same month last year.

The company reported domestic sales of 5,303 units, coupled with 2,793 units in exports. Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, highlighted a rise in wholesales and deliveries beginning with Navratras, attributing it to GST-related announcements that made cars more affordable.

Behl expressed optimism for October, expecting robust sales during the Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations as customer enthusiasm strengthens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

 India
2
Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

 India
3
UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

 India
4
High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025