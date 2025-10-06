Haryana's Strategic Partnership: Securing Rs 1,185 Crore Investment with Japan

A top-level delegation from Haryana, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has embarked on a significant visit to Japan, culminating in the signing of six impactful memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with major Japanese firms.

These agreements, valued at approximately Rs 1,185 crore, are projected to create over 13,000 jobs, invigorating Haryana's economic landscape. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of bolstering bilateral cooperation, particularly in technology and manufacturing sectors, positioning Haryana as a prime destination for international investment.

Saini's discussions with leading Japanese companies underscored Haryana's robust industrial ecosystem and historical ties with Japan. The visit aims to attract more Japanese investments, nurturing a strategic partnership rooted in shared values and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)