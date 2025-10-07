Tragic Collision: Family of Three Perish in Truck Car Crash
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members, including an 11-year-old boy, when their car collided with a truck in Kunigal taluk. The collision happened amidst one-way traffic due to road work. A case has been registered at Huliyurdurga police station and investigations are ongoing.
In a heartrending incident, a family of three, including an 11-year-old boy, lost their lives when their car slammed into a truck in Kunigal taluk on Tuesday.
The accident occurred amid one-way traffic conditions enforced due to ongoing road work in the area, causing the devastating crash, according to police reports.
Authorities confirmed that a case has been filed at the Huliyurdurga police station, with a thorough investigation into the accident currently being conducted.
