Tragic Collision: Family of Three Perish in Truck Car Crash

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members, including an 11-year-old boy, when their car collided with a truck in Kunigal taluk. The collision happened amidst one-way traffic due to road work. A case has been registered at Huliyurdurga police station and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartrending incident, a family of three, including an 11-year-old boy, lost their lives when their car slammed into a truck in Kunigal taluk on Tuesday.

The accident occurred amid one-way traffic conditions enforced due to ongoing road work in the area, causing the devastating crash, according to police reports.

Authorities confirmed that a case has been filed at the Huliyurdurga police station, with a thorough investigation into the accident currently being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

