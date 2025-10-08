India-UK Trade Pact: Boosting Economic Synergy

On Wednesday, a pivotal discussion took place between trade ministers from India and the UK aimed at amplifying the benefits of their recently inked trade pact. The dialogue focused on vital aspects such as regulatory cooperation, eliminating non-tariff barriers, and fostering supply chain integration.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Peter Kyle, the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, in Mumbai. The meeting was pivotal in setting a renewed path for the India–UK trade and investment partnership, the Commerce Ministry shared in an official release.

Notably, both nations reaffirmed their dedication to the swift and coordinated enactment of the agreement. Prior to these high-level talks, sector-specific roundtables were convened across various industries like advanced manufacturing and clean energy, highlighting the shared commitment to a sustainable economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)