LG Electronics India's Financial Leap: A 45.8% Profit Surge Amidst IPO Journey

LG Electronics India reported a significant profit increase of 45.8% to Rs 2,203.35 crore in FY25, with revenue growing by 14.1% to Rs 24,366.64 crore, as per their latest RoC filing.

The company is on track for a public listing, aiming to sell a 15% stake via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Notable revenue contributors include refrigerators and air conditioners, while advertising expenses rose by 7.27%.

LG Electronics India's parent company in South Korea is involved in the IPO process. The company saw pre-tax profits rise by 45.5%, underscoring the brand's strong market performance. With the Indian stock market as a prime focus, LGEI joins the ranks of South Korean firms like Hyundai Motors India.