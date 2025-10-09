LG Electronics India's Financial Leap: A 45.8% Profit Surge Amidst IPO Journey
LG Electronics India saw its profit soar by 45.8% in FY25, with revenue increasing by 14.1%. The company is preparing for an Initial Public Offering, with plans to sell a 15% stake. Key revenue drivers include refrigerators and air conditioners, while advertising expenses also saw a notable increase.
- Country:
- India
LG Electronics India reported a significant profit increase of 45.8% to Rs 2,203.35 crore in FY25, with revenue growing by 14.1% to Rs 24,366.64 crore, as per their latest RoC filing.
The company is on track for a public listing, aiming to sell a 15% stake via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Notable revenue contributors include refrigerators and air conditioners, while advertising expenses rose by 7.27%.
LG Electronics India's parent company in South Korea is involved in the IPO process. The company saw pre-tax profits rise by 45.5%, underscoring the brand's strong market performance. With the Indian stock market as a prime focus, LGEI joins the ranks of South Korean firms like Hyundai Motors India.