Coventry Residence: A New Era of Affordable Living in Dubai

GFS Developments launches Coventry Residence in Dubai Industrial City, slated for completion in 2027. The project offers 163 affordable units with lifestyle amenities and flexible payment plans to attract both local residents and international investors. It aims to meet the rising demand for accessible housing in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:59 IST
GFS Developments Announced The Launch of Coventry Residence in Dubai Industrial City . Image Credit: ANI
GFS Developments has unveiled its latest project, Coventry Residence, in Dubai Industrial City, slated for completion by the third quarter of 2027. As part of Dubai's expanding affordable housing sector, this initiative promises 163 residential units, including 145 studios and 18 one-bedroom apartments, starting at AED 450,080.

The development aims to blend cost-effectiveness with lifestyle features, providing residents with amenities like a rooftop cinema, yoga center, swimming pool, and children's play areas. Located strategically, Coventry Residence offers convenient access to major highways and is close to the Metro Express Line, Dubai Parks, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Michael Collings, General Manager of GFS Developments, highlighted the project's appeal to both end-users and investors, thanks to its competitive pricing and flexible payment options. With ongoing demand for affordable housing in Dubai, Coventry Residence is positioned as a valuable investment in one of the city's fastest-growing communities.

