Revamped PLI Scheme Set to Boost Textile Industry Innovations

The Textile Ministry has unveiled key updates to the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, a move set to spur investment in the textile sector. Announced on Thursday, the revised scheme aims to address industry hurdles and make business operations smoother for stakeholders.

Significant amendments include widening the scope of products eligible for financial support and reducing the minimum investment threshold. The government has also lowered the incremental turnover criteria for incentives from 25% to 10%, effective August 2025, thus aiming to make the scheme more accessible.

The modifications lower entry barriers and financial requirements, encouraging industry participation. The ministry has kept the PLI scheme application portal open until year-end 2025, signaling its commitment to transforming India's textile sector into a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)