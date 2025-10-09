Left Menu

Revamped PLI Scheme Set to Boost Textile Industry Innovations

The Textile Ministry has revised the Production Linked Incentive Scheme to support the textile sector. Changes include more eligible products for incentives, reduced investment thresholds, and lowered turnover criteria. These adjustments aim to foster investment, simplify business processes, and bolster India's position in the global textile market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:49 IST
Revamped PLI Scheme Set to Boost Textile Industry Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Textile Ministry has unveiled key updates to the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, a move set to spur investment in the textile sector. Announced on Thursday, the revised scheme aims to address industry hurdles and make business operations smoother for stakeholders.

Significant amendments include widening the scope of products eligible for financial support and reducing the minimum investment threshold. The government has also lowered the incremental turnover criteria for incentives from 25% to 10%, effective August 2025, thus aiming to make the scheme more accessible.

The modifications lower entry barriers and financial requirements, encouraging industry participation. The ministry has kept the PLI scheme application portal open until year-end 2025, signaling its commitment to transforming India's textile sector into a global leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025