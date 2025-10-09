Left Menu

Thane's New Post Office unveiled on World Post Day

A new post office was opened in Thane, Maharashtra, at Bhumi World Industrial Park, marking World Post Day. Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, highlighted the post office's role in supporting the region's industrial and business communication and logistics demands.

Thane | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:05 IST
The inauguration of a new post office in Thane took center stage on World Post Day, a global event observed on October 9 commemorating the Universal Postal Union's inception in 1874.

Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, Amitabh Singh, led the ceremony at Bhumi World Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone for Thane's postal services.

Addressing gathered officials and community members, Singh emphasized the new facility's importance in meeting the escalating communication and logistics requirements of the local industrial and business sectors.

