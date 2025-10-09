Thane's New Post Office unveiled on World Post Day

The inauguration of a new post office in Thane took center stage on World Post Day, a global event observed on October 9 commemorating the Universal Postal Union's inception in 1874.

Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, Amitabh Singh, led the ceremony at Bhumi World Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone for Thane's postal services.

Addressing gathered officials and community members, Singh emphasized the new facility's importance in meeting the escalating communication and logistics requirements of the local industrial and business sectors.

