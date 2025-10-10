Indian Real Estate Investments Soar: A 48% Surge in Q3 2025

In a robust display of investor confidence, equity investments in Indian real estate surged by 48% during the third quarter of 2025, reaching a substantial USD 3.8 billion. This increase was largely driven by funds being directed towards land acquisition and construction projects, according to a new report by real estate consultant CBRE.

The report, titled 'Market Monitor Q3 2025 – Investments', indicates a remarkable boost from the USD 2.6 billion recorded in the same quarter last year. The influx was mainly channeled into land development sites as well as built-up office and retail assets.

Industry leaders, such as Anshuman Magazine and Gaurav Kumar from CBRE, credited both domestic and global investors for this growth, emphasizing the sector's resilience and the diverse investment landscape that is paving the way for future developments across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)