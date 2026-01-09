Globus Spirits Ltd Reports Remarkable Profit Surge in Q3 2025

Globus Spirits Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 30.44 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This growth is attributed to a rise in overall revenue.

The company, known for its brands like Doaab and Terai, reported a dramatic leap from last year's Q3 profit of Rs 41.12 lakh. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 938.36 crore, improving from the previous year's Rs 882.96 crore.

Although total expenses also climbed to Rs 899.22 crore from Rs 884.04 crore a year earlier, the company's manufacturing segment earned Rs 440.8 crore. Its consumer segment, spanning premium and regular categories, reported slight revenue increases, contributing to overall financial growth.

