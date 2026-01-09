Left Menu

Globus Spirits Ltd Reports Remarkable Profit Surge in Q3 2025

Globus Spirits Ltd posted a significant profit increase at Rs 30.44 crore for Q3 ending December 31, 2025, driven by higher revenues. Compared to Rs 41.12 lakh last year, operations revenue rose to Rs 938.36 crore. Despite higher expenses, the company's manufacturing and consumer segments reported increased earnings during this the period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:05 IST
Globus Spirits Ltd Reports Remarkable Profit Surge in Q3 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Globus Spirits Ltd has announced a substantial increase in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 30.44 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This growth is attributed to a rise in overall revenue.

The company, known for its brands like Doaab and Terai, reported a dramatic leap from last year's Q3 profit of Rs 41.12 lakh. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 938.36 crore, improving from the previous year's Rs 882.96 crore.

Although total expenses also climbed to Rs 899.22 crore from Rs 884.04 crore a year earlier, the company's manufacturing segment earned Rs 440.8 crore. Its consumer segment, spanning premium and regular categories, reported slight revenue increases, contributing to overall financial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Criticizes Political Ideological Drift Amid Civic Polls

 India
2
NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

NCP Leader Praful Patel Reaffirms Support for BJP Amidst Electoral Tie-Ups

 India
3
Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

Weaving a Strong Future: Conference Explores Textile Growth

 India
4
IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

IndiGo's Penalty Woes: Appeal Rejected by DGCA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026