Left Menu

Rubicon Research IPO Sees Strong Demand, Fully Subscribed by Day Two

Rubicon Research's IPO, amounting to Rs 1,377.5 crore, was fully subscribed on the second day. The retail investor category saw a 3.94 times subscription. The funds will be used for debt repayment and growth initiatives. General Atlantic will see its stake reduced post-IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:30 IST
Rubicon Research IPO Sees Strong Demand, Fully Subscribed by Day Two
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rubicon Research's initial public offering (IPO), valued at Rs 1,377.5 crore, achieved full subscription by the second day of sales, successfully rallying strong interest from various investor categories.

The IPO, which received bids for 3,89,23,560 shares against the 1,64,55,670 on offer, saw a notable 3.94 times subscription from retail individuals, 2.11 times from qualified institutional buyers, and 1.82 times from non-institutional investors. On its first day, the offering attracted 51 percent subscription.

Anticipated to conclude on October 13, Rubicon's equity issue includes a Rs 500 crore fresh issue and a Rs 877.5 crore offer for sale by promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd. The proceeds aim to facilitate debt repayment, acquisitions, and corporate strategies. Additionally, anchor investors Kotak Mutual Fund and Motilal Mutual Fund have invested approximately Rs 169 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

 Global
2
India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status

India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status

 India
3
FAA Faces Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown

FAA Faces Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown

 United States
4
New Zealand Women Dominate Bangladesh with Stellar Bowling in World Cup Clash

New Zealand Women Dominate Bangladesh with Stellar Bowling in World Cup Clas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025