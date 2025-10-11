Left Menu

Close Call: Windshield Crack on Madurai Flight Leads to Emergency Measures

A private airline's aircraft carrying 76 passengers from Madurai encountered a windshield crack discovered by the pilot prior to landing. The pilot alerted the Air Traffic Controller, ensuring a safe landing. Passengers disembarked safely, and the flight’s return journey was canceled. The cause of the crack remains unknown.

  • Country:
  • India

A private airline aircraft faced a mid-flight scare as the pilot detected a crack in the windshield on its approach to the airport. The incident involved a flight carrying 76 passengers from Madurai and prompted immediate emergency measures.

The pilot promptly informed the Air Traffic Controller upon spotting the crack, leading to specialized arrangements for a secure landing. The plane landed without incident, and passengers were safely disembarked. The aircraft was thereafter moved to Bay No 95 for mechanical assessment and repairs.

Authorities are currently replacing the faulty windshield and have confirmed the flight's scheduled return to Madurai has been canceled. Investigation into the cause of the windshield crack is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

