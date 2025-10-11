Left Menu

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Strategic Economic Ascent

India is projected to contribute a significant portion of global GDP growth due to strong domestic demand and prudent policies. Spearheaded by Shaktikanta Das, India is pushing for fair trade agreements amid worldwide economic shifts, reshaping its global trade stance while prioritizing domestic economic resilience.

  • India

India is set to play a pivotal role in global GDP growth, driven by strong domestic demand and prudent economic policies, as stated by Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted India's resilience amid global uncertainties during the 85th Kale Memorial Lecture at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics.

Addressing the evolution in global trade dynamics, Das emphasized India's focus on fair and balanced free trade agreements, especially with major global players like the US and EU. The shifting global order, characterized by newfound challenges to the rules-based trading system, requires India to recalibrate its economic strategies, he said.

India's commitment to economic self-reliance is evident through its involvement in regional trade agreements and comprehensive structural reforms. With the year 2025 deemed pivotal for global economics, India's strategic positioning and robust domestic policies are paving the way for substantial contributions to international economic growth.

