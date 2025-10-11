Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Rs 35,440 Crore Schemes to Boost India's Agricultural and Fisheries Sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated significant projects aimed at revitalizing agriculture and fisheries sectors in India, unveiling schemes totaling Rs 35,440 crore. The initiatives seek to boost infrastructure, create jobs, and drive India's Blue Economy, offering additional income sources for small and landless farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage at a pivotal event in New Delhi, launching massive initiatives designed to bolster India's agricultural and fisheries sectors. The high-profile Krishi programme held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute saw the introduction of two landmark schemes with a combined financial commitment of Rs 35,440 crore.

Significant projects unveiled include the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. Furthermore, PM Modi inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore aimed at enhancing the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, laying additional groundwork for projects valued at Rs 815 crore.

The new ventures, including the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana initiatives, spotlight the development of 16 fisheries projects, promising to revitalize the Blue Economy. Among the advancements are a state-of-the-art Smart & Integrated Fishing Harbour in Karaikal, a trout project in Uttarakhand, and the Integrated Aqua Park in Odisha, representing a new phase for India's diverse farming communities.

