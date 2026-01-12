North India Shivers as Cold Snap Grips Punjab and Haryana

North India is experiencing a severe cold wave, with Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab both recording freezing temperatures of 0.6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night of the season so far.

Several regions across Punjab, Haryana, and the shared capital city of Chandigarh are battling frigid conditions, accompanied by dense fog that has significantly reduced visibility.

Amritsar recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul in Haryana was the second-coldest at 1.2 degrees Celsius. Other locations including Faridkot, Gurdaspur, and Bhiwani are also facing biting cold, with temperatures hovering between 1.8 and 4.5 degrees Celsius.