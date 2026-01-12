North India Shivers as Cold Snap Grips Punjab and Haryana
Gurugram and Bathinda experienced freezing temperatures of 0.6 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest night of the season. Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have been caught in a severe cold wave, with fog affecting visibility. Temperatures in other regions ranged from 1.1 to 4.5 degrees Celsius.
- Country:
- India
North India is experiencing a severe cold wave, with Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab both recording freezing temperatures of 0.6 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night of the season so far.
Several regions across Punjab, Haryana, and the shared capital city of Chandigarh are battling frigid conditions, accompanied by dense fog that has significantly reduced visibility.
Amritsar recorded a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul in Haryana was the second-coldest at 1.2 degrees Celsius. Other locations including Faridkot, Gurdaspur, and Bhiwani are also facing biting cold, with temperatures hovering between 1.8 and 4.5 degrees Celsius.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- Bathinda
- freezing temperatures
- cold wave
- weather
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Chandigarh
- visibility
- fog
ALSO READ
Punjab and Haryana Shiver Through Record-Low Temperatures
Mission Pragati: Empowering Punjab's Youth for Competitive Success
Delhi Assembly's Stand Against Misuse of Video Clips by Punjab Police
Political Clash: FIR Sparks Uproar in Punjab Over AAP Video Controversy
Breakthrough in Human Trafficking Case: Child Laborer Rescued in Haryana