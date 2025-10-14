Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's new Bamboo Industry Policy aims to attract Rs 50,000 crore in investment and create over 5 lakh jobs by developing 15 dedicated bamboo clusters. The policy promotes cultivation and processing, offering incentives and leveraging technologies, while also supporting educational and judicial improvements in the state.

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government has introduced an ambitious Bamboo Industry Policy, aiming to infuse Rs 50,000 crore into the state's economy and create more than five lakh jobs. The policy plans to establish 15 bamboo clusters, targeting the carbon credit market to boost the state's economic and environmental prospects.

Aligned with national missions, the policy offers an eco-friendly alternative income for farmers and incentives for bamboo-based industries, including interest subsidies and reduced stamp duties. A venture capital fund, modern technology deployments, and collaborations with research institutions aim to spur development and innovation in the sector.

Additionally, the cabinet has endorsed significant reforms in judicial and educational sectors, approving over 2,000 posts for the Bombay High Court and a Rs 500 crore plan for the People's Education Society, ensuring comprehensive state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

