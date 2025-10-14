Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's government has introduced an ambitious Bamboo Industry Policy, aiming to infuse Rs 50,000 crore into the state's economy and create more than five lakh jobs. The policy plans to establish 15 bamboo clusters, targeting the carbon credit market to boost the state's economic and environmental prospects.

Aligned with national missions, the policy offers an eco-friendly alternative income for farmers and incentives for bamboo-based industries, including interest subsidies and reduced stamp duties. A venture capital fund, modern technology deployments, and collaborations with research institutions aim to spur development and innovation in the sector.

Additionally, the cabinet has endorsed significant reforms in judicial and educational sectors, approving over 2,000 posts for the Bombay High Court and a Rs 500 crore plan for the People's Education Society, ensuring comprehensive state development.

