Ajay Bathija Takes Helm as UNIBIC's New CEO

UNIBIC Foods has appointed Ajay Bathija as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bathija will lead the company's strategic growth in domestic and international markets. With over 20 years of experience, including a long tenure at Coca-Cola, he aims to drive brand building and innovation for UNIBIC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UNIBIC Foods, renowned for its cookies, biscuits, and snacks, has appointed Ajay Bathija as the new Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of experience, including 18 years at Coca-Cola, Bathija is tasked with spearheading UNIBIC's growth initiatives, both domestically and internationally. The company views his extensive expertise in brand development and consumer marketing as vital to expanding its market footprint.

According to Chairman Sandeep Reddy, Bathija's leadership will guide UNIBIC towards exceptional success and innovation as it strengthens its position in the packaged foods category. UNIBIC currently exports to over 25 countries and aims for further expansion.

