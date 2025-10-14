Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Public Transport for Festive Rush

The Uttar Pradesh government announced additional bus services to manage the influx of travelers during Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath festivals. Additional services will run from Delhi to key eastern regions. Financial incentives are offered to transport staff for meeting certain performance targets during the increased demand period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled plans to boost public transport options during the upcoming festive season, including Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath, to address the high passenger turnouts.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh announced that additional buses will run on critical routes from Delhi to eastern Uttar Pradesh cities such as Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Kanpur. Routes connecting other major cities like Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Agra will also see an increment in services.

The government declared an 'incentive period' from October 18 to 30. Incentives include financial bonuses for transport staff who meet specific performance criteria, encouraging smooth operations. The Managing Director of UPSRTC, Prabhu Narayan Singh, details financial incentives of Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,850 for drivers and conductors completing 12 to 13 days of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

