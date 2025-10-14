Karnataka Minister Blasts Private Push Against Public Transport

In an outspoken critique, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy accused vested interests of attempting to undermine the state's public transportation system. Reddy targeted private company MoveInSync, which he claims is pushing an agenda against the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The minister alleged that a recent symposium organized by MoveInSync featured BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who voiced sentiments like 'No more BMTC' and 'No more monopoly.' According to Reddy, such statements stem from a capitalist mindset that disregards the needs of the poorer sections of society, who heavily rely on public transport.

Reddy highlighted recent government achievements in public transport, including bus fleet expansions and welfare schemes. He emphasized that public transport should be preserved and improved, not dismantled, warning against the dangers of a profit-centric approach that neglects public welfare.

