Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Blasts Private Push Against Public Transport

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy criticized vested interests for undermining the state's public transport. He accused private entities, including MoveInSync and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, of promoting anti-BMTC sentiments. Highlighting public transport's significance, Reddy praised state efforts in enhancing services and supporting the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:31 IST
Karnataka Minister Blasts Private Push Against Public Transport
Karnataka Transport Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In an outspoken critique, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy accused vested interests of attempting to undermine the state's public transportation system. Reddy targeted private company MoveInSync, which he claims is pushing an agenda against the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The minister alleged that a recent symposium organized by MoveInSync featured BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, who voiced sentiments like 'No more BMTC' and 'No more monopoly.' According to Reddy, such statements stem from a capitalist mindset that disregards the needs of the poorer sections of society, who heavily rely on public transport.

Reddy highlighted recent government achievements in public transport, including bus fleet expansions and welfare schemes. He emphasized that public transport should be preserved and improved, not dismantled, warning against the dangers of a profit-centric approach that neglects public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

 United States
2
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
3
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
4
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025