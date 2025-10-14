Tragic Inferno: Jaisalmer Bus Blaze Claims 20 Lives
A devastating fire on a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur resulted in 20 fatalities and 16 critical injuries. The accident occurred when the bus caught fire due to an apparent short circuit. Rescue operations involved local residents, army personnel, and government officials providing assistance and medical aid.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday when a private bus caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 20 passengers and leaving 16 others critically injured, according to police reports.
As smoke started billowing from the rear of the vehicle shortly after it departed Jaisalmer, the driver made a roadside stop. However, the flames quickly overwhelmed the bus. Locals, passers-by, and army personnel promptly intervened to assist in rescue operations.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met with Jaisalmer officials to assess the situation, ensuring immediate relief and medical aid for the victims. State leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade, expressed their condolences over the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Busts Smuggling Operation Near Indo-Pak Border, Seizes Arms
Pune Police Crack Down on Criminal Ecosystem
O P Singh Takes Charge Amid Turbulence in Haryana Police Leadership
Courtroom Drama: High Court Intervenes in Police Misconduct
Police Clash Over Custody in Rajasthan Election Forgery Case