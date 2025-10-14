Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Jaisalmer Bus Blaze Claims 20 Lives

A devastating fire on a private bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur resulted in 20 fatalities and 16 critical injuries. The accident occurred when the bus caught fire due to an apparent short circuit. Rescue operations involved local residents, army personnel, and government officials providing assistance and medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:38 IST
A tragic incident unfolded on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday when a private bus caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 20 passengers and leaving 16 others critically injured, according to police reports.

As smoke started billowing from the rear of the vehicle shortly after it departed Jaisalmer, the driver made a roadside stop. However, the flames quickly overwhelmed the bus. Locals, passers-by, and army personnel promptly intervened to assist in rescue operations.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met with Jaisalmer officials to assess the situation, ensuring immediate relief and medical aid for the victims. State leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade, expressed their condolences over the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

