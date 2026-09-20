QatarEnergy says Hormuz crisis may delay some expansion projects

The ​crisis ​over the ‌Strait of ​Hormuz could delay some QatarEnergy ‌expansion projects because critical equipment is unable to reach Qatar, ‌its CEO Saad al-Kaabi ‌said on Sunday, adding that QatarEnergy was currently producing ⁠only a "very ​minute" ⁠volume of liquefied natural gas.

A ⁠few LNG trains under QatarEnergy's ​North Field East (NFE) expansion are ⁠due to start up in ⁠2027, ​with the North Field South (NFS) expansion set ⁠to begin production in 2028, ⁠Kaabi said ⁠at the Qatar Economic Forum in ‌New ‌York.