QatarEnergy says Hormuz crisis may delay some expansion projects
The crisis over the Strait of Hormuz could delay some QatarEnergy expansion projects because critical equipment is unable to reach Qatar, its CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Sunday, adding that QatarEnergy was currently producing only a "very minute" volume of liquefied natural gas.
A few LNG trains under QatarEnergy's North Field East (NFE) expansion are due to start up in 2027, with the North Field South (NFS) expansion set to begin production in 2028, Kaabi said at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York.