AfDB Commends Rwanda’s Progress on €121.5M Muvumba Multipurpose Dam Project

A recent African Development Bank (AfDB) mission to Rwanda has praised the steady progress being made on the Muvumba Multipurpose Dam, a flagship water infrastructure project aimed at boosting irrigation, hydropower, and water security in the country’s eastern region. The project, financed through a €121.5 million facility from the Bank, is a cornerstone of Rwanda’s national strategy for sustainable water management and climate resilience.

Led by Mtchera Chirwa, the AfDB’s Director for Water Development and Sanitation, the delegation held a series of high-level consultations with Rwandan government officials from 29 September to 8 October 2025. The mission reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting the timely completion of the dam and ensuring the continued success of Rwanda’s broader water and sanitation portfolio.

Strengthening Collaboration for Water Security and Development

During the visit, Chirwa met with several key ministers, including Mutesi Rusagara, Minister for Resource Mobilization and Public Investment at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning; Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources; Telesphore Ndabamenye, Minister in the Agriculture Development Directorate; Bernadette Arakwiye, Minister of Environment; and Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure.

Discussions focused on enhancing coordination and accelerating implementation of AfDB-financed programs to ensure maximum developmental impact. The parties also explored new areas of collaboration aligned with Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), particularly in water resource management, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture.

Chirwa also held talks with Aissa Sarr Toure, the Bank’s Country Manager for Rwanda, to assess the overall performance of the Bank’s country portfolio and identify opportunities to strengthen project execution frameworks.

Muvumba Multipurpose Dam: A Game-Changer for Eastern Rwanda

A key highlight of the mission was a site visit to the 39-meter-high Muvumba Dam, located in Nyagatare District, Rwanda’s largest and second most populous administrative area. Once completed, the dam will store 55 million cubic meters of water, supplying 50,000 cubic meters daily for domestic use and irrigating 10,000 hectares of farmland.

Beyond irrigation, the Muvumba Dam will also generate hydropower, support fisheries and livestock, and improve access to safe water for nearly 800,000 people across the region. These outcomes are expected to enhance food security, stimulate local enterprise, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

As of October 2025, construction progress stands at 36.6%, with completion targeted for October 2026.

Approved by the AfDB Board in October 2020, the Muvumba Multipurpose Water Resources Development Program is designed to serve as a model for integrated water management in Africa. The program’s objectives extend beyond infrastructure delivery — it also includes catchment area protection, reforestation, and capacity building initiatives.

To promote knowledge transfer, the project provides internships for university students and young engineers, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in hydrology, dam safety, and environmental management.

AfDB: Rwanda’s Leading Development Partner in Water and Sanitation

The African Development Bank remains Rwanda’s largest development partner in the water and sanitation sector, accounting for 42% of total sectoral investment — equivalent to $889.5 million of the Bank’s country portfolio.

This investment supports three key pillars:

Sectoral policy and institutional reforms – Strengthening governance and regulatory frameworks for water management. Infrastructure development – Expanding access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and irrigation systems. Institutional capacity building – Equipping local entities with technical skills and operational efficiency.

Other flagship programs under AfDB’s support include:

Rwanda Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program

Rwanda Sustainable and Resilient Water and Sanitation Program – Sector Budget Support

Rwanda Transformative and Sustainable Water and Sanitation Program (Phase I)

Collectively, these initiatives contribute to Rwanda’s national targets under Vision 2050, which prioritizes universal access to safe water, climate-adaptive infrastructure, and inclusive economic development.

Fostering Economic Growth and Climate Resilience

During discussions, Minister Jimmy Gasore praised the Bank’s partnership, noting that AfDB-financed projects have been instrumental in advancing Rwanda’s green growth agenda. He emphasized that the Muvumba Dam and related investments are vital to strengthening climate resilience, reducing water scarcity, and enhancing agricultural productivity in drought-prone regions.

Mtchera Chirwa, in turn, commended Rwanda’s leadership in maintaining project discipline and transparency. “The Muvumba Multipurpose Dam is a testament to Rwanda’s proactive approach to sustainable water management. The Bank will continue to provide the necessary technical and financial support to ensure its successful completion,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of expanding private sector participation and leveraging blended finance to scale up investment in water and sanitation infrastructure, a critical enabler for inclusive growth.

Rwanda’s Active Portfolio and the Path Ahead

As of September 2025, the AfDB’s active portfolio in Rwanda comprises 28 projects with a combined value of $2.2 billion, covering priority sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, skills development, and governance.

The Country Portfolio Performance Review (CPPR) process will continue to guide collaboration between the government and the Bank, focusing on improving disbursement rates, mitigating delays, and ensuring that AfDB-funded projects deliver measurable benefits to citizens.

The mission concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen institutional coordination, enhance local ownership, and maintain momentum toward achieving the country’s sustainable development objectives.

“The Muvumba Dam is not just an infrastructure project — it is a lifeline for communities and a catalyst for Rwanda’s inclusive development,” Chirwa stated.