‘Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya’ Boosts Rural Sanitation, Repairs 1 Lakh Toilets

The nationwide sanitation initiative “Hamara Shauchalay, Hamara Bhavishya”, launched on 19th November and culminating on 10th December (Human Rights Day), has delivered a significant push to India’s rural sanitation ecosystem. Organized by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) under the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, this three-week campaign emphasized not only the importance of clean and functional toilets for health, dignity and societal progress, but also the need for regular upkeep, aesthetic improvement, and community participation.

The campaign covered both Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) and Community Sanitary Complexes (CSCs), integrating awareness programmes, repair drives, and capacity-building initiatives across States and Union Territories.

Major Achievements During the Campaign

According to reports from States/UTs, the campaign made impressive strides through large-scale community engagement and sanitation improvements:

Infrastructure Strengthening

Over 1 lakh IHHLs repaired and beautified

More than 5,500 CSCs restored and upgraded

These actions directly enhance the dignity, safety, and hygiene of rural households and communities.

Massive Community Participation

A total of 49,000+ IEC/BCC events (Information, Education & Communication / Behaviour Change Communication) were conducted, witnessing participation from over 32.70 lakh people.

Highest participation: Tamil Nadu – 4.86 lakh Gujarat – 4.50 lakh



These numbers underscore strong community ownership and engagement across states.

Awareness on Safe Fecal Sludge Management (FSM)

10,800+ awareness sessions on FSM & retrofitting

6.43 lakh participants sensitized on safe handling, transportation, and treatment of fecal waste

This component is crucial for ensuring long-term sustainability of sanitation systems.

Focus on Schools and Grassroots Outreach

9,800+ school sessions, attended by 6.8 lakh students and staff

5,600+ Chaupals held to foster local dialogue on sanitation

3,800+ wall paintings/artworks created to reinforce behaviour change messaging

School education efforts ensure that the next generation internalizes the importance of sanitation, while chaupals and creative campaigns strengthen community understanding.

Strengthening Jan Bhagidari and Grassroots Swachhata

The campaign re-emphasized the Swachh Bharat Mission’s commitment to “Sampoorna Swachhata” through active Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation). Villages, schools, self-help groups (SHGs), and local institutions worked collectively to improve sanitation systems and ensure that toilet use, maintenance, and cleanliness become community norms.

Efforts under the campaign focused on:

Functional O&M (Operation & Maintenance) of rural toilets

Aesthetic improvement to encourage sustained usage

Awareness generation for safe sanitation practices

Building long-term behavioural change

Strong Digital Engagement and Public Awareness

The campaign also achieved substantial digital outreach:

3.2K mentions across social platforms

35K impressions

10 million+ people reached

The hashtag #HumaraShauchalayHumaraBhavishaya amplified public awareness and showcased community-led sanitation success stories from across India.

Building Momentum for a Cleaner Rural India

As the campaign concludes, it leaves behind a stronger foundation for India’s ongoing sanitation journey. The momentum generated will continue to drive rural areas toward Sampoorna Swachhata, reinforcing that community-led action and collective ownership are essential for sustainable sanitation outcomes.

The initiative demonstrates that safe sanitation is directly linked to dignity, health, environmental well-being, and rural development, and that India’s mission will progress only through continuous partnership between citizens and institutions.