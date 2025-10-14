Left Menu

Fed's Deliberate Dance: Balancing Inflation and Employment

The U.S. labor market faced stagnant hiring in September, while the Federal Reserve weighed interest rate cuts amid inflation concerns. Economy data proved unexpectedly robust, yet hiring remained tepid, leading Fed Chair Jerome Powell to advocate a cautious, informed policy approach absent complete data due to a government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:55 IST
Fed's Deliberate Dance: Balancing Inflation and Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In September, the U.S. labor market grappled with slow hiring as the Federal Reserve debated interest rate cuts in light of persistent inflation concerns. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, addressing a National Association for Business Economics conference in Philadelphia, described the economy's unexpectedly firm trajectory despite low hiring numbers.

Powell emphasized the tension between sluggish job creation and continued consumer spending, a complexity exacerbated by a government data blackout amid a shutdown. However, he expressed confidence in the information available for the Fed's October meeting.

Despite consensus on further rate cuts, a divide remains within the Fed between those advocating for job market assurance and others prioritizing inflation control. Powell highlighted the absence of a 'risk-free' policy path in navigating these economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

Navigating the U.S.-China Relationship: Trump's Cautious Stance

 United States
2
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
3
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
4
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025