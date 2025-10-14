Fed's Deliberate Dance: Balancing Inflation and Employment
The U.S. labor market faced stagnant hiring in September, while the Federal Reserve weighed interest rate cuts amid inflation concerns. Economy data proved unexpectedly robust, yet hiring remained tepid, leading Fed Chair Jerome Powell to advocate a cautious, informed policy approach absent complete data due to a government shutdown.
In September, the U.S. labor market grappled with slow hiring as the Federal Reserve debated interest rate cuts in light of persistent inflation concerns. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, addressing a National Association for Business Economics conference in Philadelphia, described the economy's unexpectedly firm trajectory despite low hiring numbers.
Powell emphasized the tension between sluggish job creation and continued consumer spending, a complexity exacerbated by a government data blackout amid a shutdown. However, he expressed confidence in the information available for the Fed's October meeting.
Despite consensus on further rate cuts, a divide remains within the Fed between those advocating for job market assurance and others prioritizing inflation control. Powell highlighted the absence of a 'risk-free' policy path in navigating these economic challenges.
